COTA Is Buying Back F1 Tickets From Fans To Resell At Higher Prices

If you were one of the early-bird buyers who snagged $299 three-day passes for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix weekend, Circuit of the Americas wants your tickets back. They’re buying ‘em for $350, so you can get a full return on your money and then some. Just know the folks at America's only dedicated F1 circuit intend to do so because once the weekend’s musical acts are announced, they can sell those tickets for a lot more than that. Before the U.S. Grand Prix, there's always a concert of some sort at COTA. The first run of tickets was priced and sold before the musical lineup was announced, and COTA boss Bobbie Epstein told Planet F1, “We know when we announce our performers for this year’s Grand Prix weekend, that those tickets are going to be worth well more than they paid.” As such, buybacks will be available until May 6, one week after the lineup is announced.



