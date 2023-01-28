COVER YOUR EYES! Has The 2001 FORD TAURUS Been RESURRECTED In 2023 As A CHINESE EV?

Agent001 submitted on 1/28/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:10:57 PM
Views : 308 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
Five words.GOD, this thing is awful.Holy 2001 Ford Taurus COMEBACK?!1/4 The exterior design of #Xiaomi's first EV, a sedan that goes under the internal codename Modena, has been exposed in photos posted to Chinese social media channels ahead of its planned 2023 debut ... <cont.> pic.twitter.com/rOyOyiboQy— Greg Kable (@GregKable) January 28, 2023
1/4 The exterior design of #Xiaomi's first EV, a sedan that goes under the internal codename Modena, has been exposed in photos posted to Chinese social media channels ahead of its planned 2023 debut ... <cont.> pic.twitter.com/rOyOyiboQy— Greg Kable (@GregKable) January 28, 2023
1/4 The exterior design of #Xiaomi's first EV, a sedan that goes under the internal codename Modena, has been exposed in photos posted to Chinese social media channels ahead of its planned 2023 debut ... <cont.> pic.twitter.com/rOyOyiboQy
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news