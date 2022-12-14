CRIME WATCH! CATCH THIS ELON MUSK STALKER!

Agent001 submitted on 12/14/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:06:50 PM
If anyone recognizes him, report him.Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood.Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022
