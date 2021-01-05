CRIMESTOPPERS! Driver RUNS OVER NY School Bus Driver In BROAD DAYLIGHT. Please Report To Authorities If You Recognize The Car Or Driver!

NYPD detectives are hunting for a motorist who smashed a window of a school bus before deliberately mowing down its driver in Brooklyn.



Dashcam footage from another vehicle shows the moment the driver of a gray Subaru Crosstrek got out of his car to confront the 44-year-old bus driver.



She had stopped at lights on the corner of Hinsdale St and Linden Boulevard in East New York at about 5:15pm on Friday night, apparently infuriating the Subaru driver.



Let's catch this idiot. Forward to anyone who may have info on the driver...









