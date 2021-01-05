CRIMESTOPPERS! Driver RUNS OVER NY School Bus Driver In BROAD DAYLIGHT. Please Report To Authorities If You Recognize The Car Or Driver!

Agent001 submitted on 5/1/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:31:55 PM

Views : 416 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.dailymail.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

NYPD detectives are hunting for a motorist who smashed a window of a school bus before deliberately mowing down its driver in Brooklyn.

Dashcam footage from another vehicle shows the moment the driver of a gray Subaru Crosstrek got out of his car to confront the 44-year-old bus driver.

She had stopped at lights on the corner of Hinsdale St and Linden Boulevard in East New York at about 5:15pm on Friday night, apparently infuriating the Subaru driver.

Let's catch this idiot. Forward to anyone who may have info on the driver...




Read Article


CRIMESTOPPERS! Driver RUNS OVER NY School Bus Driver In BROAD DAYLIGHT. Please Report To Authorities If You Recognize The Car Or Driver!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)