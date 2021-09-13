CROSSOVER WARS! 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Vs. 2022 Subaru Wilderness.

Which one of these two would YOU choose? Or is it like voting in an election? You don't like any of the candidates so you choose the lesser of two evils.



Here are MT's Comments:



Are the 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness and 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road ready to tackle a Namibian expedition? Probably not. How about reaching that seldom-used alpine cabin or tricky trailhead off the beaten path? You betcha. Next time we need a campground superstar, we'll take the Outback on our way up and back again; if we do get stuck, at least we'll be comfy.



2nd Place: 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road



Pros



* Handsome, aggressive design

* Great handling for segment

* Well-equipped package



Cons



* Stiff, unyielding suspension

* Wheezy, peaky powertrain

* Not much of an off-road improvement over a standard RAV4



Verdict



* A mild lift, rock-hard suspension, harsh engine, and lack of power mean we're not sure the RAV4 TRD Off-Road deserves its tri-letter designation.



1st Place: 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness



Pros



* Exceptional value for money

* Great power and torque

* Cushy rude

* Neat exterior touches



Cons



* Somewhat disjointed styling

* CVT struggles off-road

* Slightly numb steering



Full review at the link....





