CUPRA In Preliminary Talks With Penske Automotive Group To Enter US Market

CUPRA, the unconventional challenger brand that inspires the world from Barcelona, has begun preliminary talks with Penske Automotive Group to explore a new partnership ahead of entering the U.S. market by the end of the decade. Since its launch in 2018, CUPRA, the first new automotive brand created within the Volkswagen Group, has sold over 750,000 cars. The brand, which has already proven to be a success in Europe, will now take its unstoppable impulse to the United States by the end of the decade. A BRAND FOR THE NEW GENERATION Positioned between the mass and premium segments??, CUPRA is a brand for the new generation that wants to challenge the status quo. With its range of ICE, PHEV and BEV cars that combine bold design and great performance, CUPRA has established itself as one of Europe’s fastest growing car brands. The brand has also found great success outside Europe, in markets including Mexico and Turkey. In 2022, CUPRA took its first major step in globalization, when it launched in Australia. Now, it is ready to undertake its most ambitious expansion to date by entering the U.S. market. With this goal in mind, CUPRA is in early stage talks with Penske Automotive Group. “CUPRA’s ambition is to be a truly global brand and expanding into the United States represents one of the greatest milestones on our journey,” said Wayne Griffiths, CEO of CUPRA. “We have great respect for the U.S. market, recognizing that a strong distribution and retail strategy is essential for success. By entering into preliminary discussions with Penske Automotive Group, we are exploring opportunities with the best possible partner, one with the right distribution network to introduce CUPRA to a new generation of American car lovers. Penske Automotive Group’s leadership in the industry and experience with the Volkswagen Group make this a very promising potential partnership” continued Wayne Griffiths. CUPRA’S JOURNEY TO THE U.S. MARKET CUPRA will enter the U.S. market by the end of the decade in key states that are aligned with the brand. Its range of products are expected to include ICE, PHEV and BEV. CUPRA will leverage synergies within the Brand Group Core by producing one of the models in Volkswagen factories in the North America region. To lead CUPRA into the U.S., Bernhard Bauer, the former Managing Director of CUPRA Germany, has been appointed as the new Managing Director of CUPRA USA?. The final location for its headquarters and details of the specific model lineup will be announced at a later date. A PROVEN SUCCESS STORY Since its launch in 2018, CUPRA has disrupted the European automotive industry with its fully-fledged lineup of vehicles. The range includes the CUPRA Ateca, a sporty SUV; the CUPRA Leon, recently redesigned with 100% CUPRA DNA; and the CUPRA Formentor, the brand’s bestselling model and modern icon. Both the CUPRA Formentor and the CUPRA Born, the brand’s first 100% electric vehicle, were finalists for the European Car of the Year Award. This year, CUPRA embarked on its biggest product offensive to date with the launch of the CUPRA Tavascan, the brand’s first all-electric SUV coupe and the CUPRA Terramar, a sporty and electrified SUV, that was recently included on the 2025 European Car of the Year list of finalists. Next to come will be the CUPRA Raval, the brand’s radical interpretation of an urban EV. CUPRA is a design led and performance driven brand that has achieved significant success internationally, earning over 200 awards, including top Red Dot Award: Best of the Best for the DarkRebel Showcar, the most radical interpretation of what CUPRA can be. It has been named the 2nd trendiest brand by 'Auto Motor und Sport' in Germany. It has achieved a brand value of 2.1 billion USD and has more than 900 points of sale worldwide, including 9 flagship CUPRA City Garages in major global destinations: Mexico City, Munich, Milan, Lisbon, Rotterdam, Sydney, Berlin, Paris and Madrid. CUPRA has also made a name for itself beyond the automotive, by branching into the worlds of sports, music, cinema and fashion forming partnerships with organizations including Spanish soccer club F.C. Barcelona and the Primavera Sound music festival.



Read Article