CUSTOMIZATION IS MAGIC! Would The Taco Bell Marketers Say This Porsche Is NACHO Average 911?

A Porsche 911 GT3 RS has rolled out of Porsche Centre Toronto looking like it just escaped a candy-coated fever dream, leaving car enthusiasts scratching their heads and giggling uncontrollably. Shared by X user

@Hannughh, this custom ride—sporting a Viola Pearl paint job, hot pink seats, and yellow accents—has the internet in stitches, with some wondering if Taco Bell and My Little Pony teamed up for the ultimate marketing stunt.



The Viola Pearl, a pearlescent purple from Porsche’s Paint-to-Sample program, dates back to the 1999 Porsche 996 and shimmers blue in sunlight, making it look like a giant grape soda can on wheels. Inside, the bubblegum-pink seats with yellow straps scream Barbie Dreamhouse, while a houndstooth glove box insert adds a retro vibe that clashes harder than a toddler’s outfit at a wedding. One X user quipped, “Did a 7-year-old design this?” We’re not saying yes, but… maybe?



Porsche’s Paint-to-Sample program lets buyers pick from over 160 colors, but this combo feels like it was inspired by a My Little Pony Princess Celestia doll—the one that talks when you press her Cutie Mark, according to MLP fandom lore. Meanwhile, Taco Bell, known for wild stunts like giving away free tacos during the World Series or even Xbox consoles, could totally be behind this. Imagine the pitch: “Buy a Crunchwrap Supreme, get a Unicorn Porsche!” It’s not far-fetched—they once turned a space station deorbit into a taco promo.



Replies on X range from “horrendously beautiful” to “theme park ride vibe,” and honestly, we get it. This Porsche looks ready to star in an Equestria Girls music video, not lap the Nürburgring. So, is this a real car or a marketing prank? Either way, we’re obsessed—and craving a some Taco Bell.















i’m obsessed lol pic.twitter.com/KuFdi1kplY — Hannah (@Hannughh) March 27, 2025















