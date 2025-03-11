CUT THROUGH THE HYPE AND RATE IT! So How Is the New Porsche 911 Hybrid Really Doing?

Porsche finally plugged in its icon. The 2025 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid pairs a 3.6-liter flat-six with a 54-hp electric motor tucked inside an 8-speed PDK, delivering 532 hp and a 0-60 sprint in 2.9 seconds—quicker than the old GT3. On paper, it’s the fastest, most efficient 911 ever. Porsche swears the hybrid system adds just 110 pounds and preserves the rear-weight balance that defines the car. The media laps it up: “seamless,” “transparent,” “still a 911.” But let’s zoom out from the press-kit honeymoon.



Real-world buyers are already voting with their wallets. Configurator data leaked on forums shows hybrid uptake hovering around 12% of new 911 orders—far below the 30% Porsche privately forecasted. Wait-lists for the pure-ICE Carrera S remain 50% longer than for the T-Hybrid. On Rennlist and 6speedonline, owners report the electric boost feels “video-game abrupt” under 3,000 rpm, and the regenerative braking dulls trail-braking finesse. One track-day regular in Texas sold his GTS hybrid after three DE events, citing battery heat limiting him to 15-minute sessions before power derated.



Porsche’s bread-and-butter customer—50-something enthusiasts who spec Guards Red over PTS wraps—didn’t sign up for a 48-volt mild-hybrid future. They fear the thin end of the wedge: today a motor, tomorrow a full EV with no flat-six howl. Dealer principals whisper that hybrid allocations are piling up while 992.1 GT3 Touring demos vanish in hours.



So here’s the question to every 911 owner, prospect, or forum lurker: are you loving the electrified GTS, or is Porsche about to discover its most loyal tribe draws the line at a battery pack? Drop your real-world impressions—and honesty—below. The comment section is the only review that matters now.



Will it eventually be a hit or will it disappear into the night a couple years from today?



