CYBERATTACK! Digital Heist Hits Auto Industry: Car Dealerships Nationwide Left Spinning Their Wheels!

As a cyber incident threatens 15,000 auto dealers in the United States and Canada, most have shut down their computer systems as a precaution.



The software is used for things like deal negotiations and service records. With summer being such a busy season for car sales, dealers are concerned over losing business.



Some dealerships have gone back to the old-fashioned way of doing business with pen and paper. While not ideal, dealers say that handwritten buyer's orders will keep them from missing out on sales.



The data provider CDK Global is investigating. As of Wednesday afternoon, some of the CDK's various systems were back up and running.





