CYBERTRUCK BEWARE? Fisker Unveils ALASKA With 340 Mile Range

Fisker, renowned for electric vehicles, has revealed their latest innovation: the Alaska electric pickup truck. Promising an impressive range of up to 340 miles, Fisker asserts that this vehicle will set a new benchmark for eco-friendliness in the truck category. Noteworthy features include an adaptable bed, expandable from 4.5 to 7.5 feet, and a collapsible rear wall. Enthusiasts can anticipate the arrival of the Alaska pickup in 2025, with a competitive starting price of $45,400, before factoring in incentives. This unveiling marks another stride towards sustainable and efficient transportation options in the evolving automotive landscape.











• Deliveries start 2025. Starting price: $45,400 before incentives pic.twitter.com/ycWhS6uIyY — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) August 4, 2023



