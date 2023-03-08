CYBERTRUCK BEWARE? Fisker Unveils ALASKA With 340 Mile Range

Agent001 submitted on 8/3/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:14:37 PM

Views : 756 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Fisker, renowned for electric vehicles, has revealed their latest innovation: the Alaska electric pickup truck. Promising an impressive range of up to 340 miles, Fisker asserts that this vehicle will set a new benchmark for eco-friendliness in the truck category. Noteworthy features include an adaptable bed, expandable from 4.5 to 7.5 feet, and a collapsible rear wall. Enthusiasts can anticipate the arrival of the Alaska pickup in 2025, with a competitive starting price of $45,400, before factoring in incentives. This unveiling marks another stride towards sustainable and efficient transportation options in the evolving automotive landscape.








CYBERTRUCK BEWARE? Fisker Unveils ALASKA With 340 Mile Range

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)