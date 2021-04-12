CYBERTRUCK To Have FOUR MOTORS And CRAB MODE Like Hummer.

Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla is updating the Cybertruck with a four-motor configuration that is going to enable independent power at each wheel and four-wheel steering with “crab” mode, like the Hummer EV.



This will replace the originally unveiled tri-motor version of the Cybertruck that was supposed to be the first one to market at $69,900 and with over 500 miles of range.



Is this how Elon will justify coming out of the gate with a much higher price?



And are you pleased these features are coming to the electric pickup?



What OTHER things could we expect?





