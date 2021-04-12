CYBERTRUCK To Have FOUR MOTORS And CRAB MODE Like Hummer.

Agent001 submitted on 12/4/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:14:58 PM

Views : 228 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla is updating the Cybertruck with a four-motor configuration that is going to enable independent power at each wheel and four-wheel steering with “crab” mode, like the Hummer EV.

This will replace the originally unveiled tri-motor version of the Cybertruck that was supposed to be the first one to market at $69,900 and with over 500 miles of range.

Is this how Elon will justify coming out of the gate with a much higher price?

And are you pleased these features are coming to the electric pickup?

What OTHER things could we expect?


Read Article


CYBERTRUCK To Have FOUR MOTORS And CRAB MODE Like Hummer.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)