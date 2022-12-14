Cadillac Backs Off 2023 Lyriq Price Increase

It's rare in this timeline, but Cadillac has made the Lyriq less expensive than originally stated for the 2024 model year. At the launch of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, the automaker's spokespeople told Motor Authority the model's $62,990 price, including destination, would jump to about $70,000 for a 2024 rear-drive single-motor model. That is no longer the case.



Cadillac's now taking pre-orders for the 2024 Lyriq, and the rear-drive single-motor model is set to start at "about $60,000," according to the consumer website and confirmed by a Cadillac spokesperson. Pre-orders for the 2024 all-wheel dual-motor model are said to start at "around $64,000." This would mean that, not only will 2024 model year pricing not rise to $70,000, it looks like it will actually be lower than the 2023 price.



Read Article