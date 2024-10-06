Cadillac Calls SUVs A "Necessary Evil" - Refuses To Abandon Sedans

“Sedans aren’t dead.” Those words out of the mouth of an everyday layman wouldn’t mean much considering the state of the market. Several car companies have greatly reduced their sedan production. Others have removed them from the portfolio altogether. When a design chief at Cadillac says it though, it carries a lot more weight.

Mike Simcoe is the same man who designed the 2001 Holden Monaro, the 2015 Buick Avenir concept, and the 2015 Chevrolet Bolt. Not only does he know a lot about design itself but also where Cadillac is headed next.