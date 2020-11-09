Cadillac Caught Testing XT5 Limousine - But Who Would Use One?

Agent009 submitted on 9/11/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:11:51 AM

2 user comments | Views : 470 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As sedans continue to disappear, livery companies looking to transport wedding guests, prom-goers, and other groups of drunkards will have to adapt.

While there’s no shortage of companies converting anything and everything into a limo, Cadillac is developing its own offering – the XT5 limousine. The cobbled-together appearance likely means the model is in the early stages of its development cycle, so it’ll be a few years before we see it enter production.

From the photos we can see Cadillac engineers significantly extended the wheelbase.

Read Article


Cadillac Caught Testing XT5 Limousine - But Who Would Use One?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

mre30

Smart..I guess? Guess they can't make an CT4 or CT5 Limo so this will have to do.

The Lincoln Mark LT (the Lincoln version of the Ford Flex) for Livery service was very popular in NYC among the black car/uber set, so there is a definite (though small) market niche for this.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/11/2020 10:39:06 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

dumpsty

Why not? It's nice that it's not comically extended. I imagine corporate exec & funeral services will jump on these.

Sedan livery may be decreasing. And there's probably an increase in customer requests/demand for more SUV limousine/livery vehicle options. And it would be (safer) purchase for livery service companies to buy from the manufacturer than from a questionable 3rd-party/aftermarket chop shop.

I remember the limo accident that killed a dozen or so people because the vehicle was over-capacity & out of service or wasn't properly maintained. And the initial vehicle wasn't using proper components to handle livery loads.

dumpsty (View Profile)

Posted on 9/11/2020 10:57:37 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]