Cadillac Caught Testing XT5 Limousine - But Who Would Use One?

As sedans continue to disappear, livery companies looking to transport wedding guests, prom-goers, and other groups of drunkards will have to adapt. While there’s no shortage of companies converting anything and everything into a limo, Cadillac is developing its own offering – the XT5 limousine. The cobbled-together appearance likely means the model is in the early stages of its development cycle, so it’ll be a few years before we see it enter production.

From the photos we can see Cadillac engineers significantly extended the wheelbase.