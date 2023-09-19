Cadillac Celestiq Caught Strutting In Red - Did They Miss The Mark?

The Celestiq is a statement. Cadillac wants to be the American version of Rolls-Royce as we're inching closer and closer to phasing out the internal combustion engine. It's an all-electric rolling work of art that carries a hefty price tag. But, just like an abstract painting, pricey automotive compositions like this EV don't necessarily have to look good. And the Celestiq… Kind of doesn't. Look at the images in the photo gallery that were originally uploaded on Reddit by a Canadian user, and just admire the side profile of this deluxe Caddy. Doesn't it almost feel like Mercedes-Benz's EQS SUV and EQE SUV designers got their hands on a Skoda Superb or an Audi A6 Avant and were told to come up with the Cadillac of the future that cannot be a high-riding vehicle? That's very specific, yes, but the $340,000 (before tax and options) Celestiq also makes us wonder if two teams were involved in creating this vehicle's exterior appearance. One might have left before finishing the job, while the other one just picked it all up and had at it.



