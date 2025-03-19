Cadillac Claims EVs Will Make Up 35% Of It's Sales Volume THIS Year

EV sales are on the up across several key markets, with China leading the charge with a 76 jump in February 2025, followed by Europe with a 29 percent rise. Even with a potential shift in US policy under the leadership of President Donald Trump, North America too has recorded significant growth – 20 percent up year-to-date. While the rate of adoption may not have quite hit the lofty targets some manufacturers had, Cadillac is ready for a drastic shift towards electric cars. By the end of 2025, Cadillac will offer at least five EVs, including the Lyriq, the Escalade IQ and IQL, and the Optiq crossover. Soon, the three-row Vistiq will join the party, along with the ultra-luxury $300,000+ Celestiq.



