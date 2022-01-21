Cadillac Confirms 2023 Escalade-V With New Teaser

Last year, we thought it was a good idea to render a high-performance Cadillac Escalade. At the time, it seemed kinda silly, but just a few months later, we realized that General Motors is just as silly when we saw an enhanced and wholly camouflaged Escalade testing. We could hear a gruff exhaust note and could see telling tailpipes, all but confirming that the Escalade-V was a real thing. More videos of the hustling SUV gave us a taste of its V8 noise, and then yesterday, Cadillac finally confirmed the vehicle's existence with a teaser that included a roaring sound clip. Now the company has revealed the SUV, but in a cruel twist, all we have to perve over is its design.







