Cadillac Convinced The Spirit Of Ecstasy Goddess Will Sway Rolls Royce Buyers To Buy A Celestiq

Cadillac has shared details about how it recreated the Cadillac Goddess for the modern era, in which will appear in the Celestiq ultra-luxury EV. The Celestiq is a Rolls-Royce Spectre-rivaling machine with a $340k price tag before options, which is why it needed an emblem befitting of a Rolls-Royce rival. What better way to challenge the iconic Spirit of Ecstasy, which was also revamped for the electric era, than to revive another iconic automotive symbol? We already knew the Goddess was returning for the Celestiq as a symbol on the infotainment controller, charge port, and a billet aluminum trim plaque on the front quarter panel, but we now know she won't be the same as she once was.



