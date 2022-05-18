Cadillac Cracks The Code - New Lyriq Is Bringing In Younger Customers

For decades, Cadillac has battled an age problem. In an attempt to attract younger buyers, it put out cars like the CTS-V, the recent CT5-V Blackwing, and now, even an Escalade V. Still, a large portion of Cadillac customers put their teeth in jars at night. However, that might be changing, as Cadillac may have finally remedied its issue with the new electric Lyriq. According to GM Authority, during a conference call with the media on May 16, Cadillac claimed that 68 percent of Lyriq buyers are from Gen X (born between 1965-1980) or Gen Y (1981-1995).



