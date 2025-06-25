Cadillac Delivers It's First Celestiq At Private Event

Cadillac has just delivered its first Celestiq three years after it unveiled the model. Ultra-exclusive and ultra-expensive, the hand-built Celestiq is designed to catch the attention of the ultra-rich. The electric luxury sedan starts at $340,000, which puts it at the top of General Motors' pricing list.

The first Cadillac Celestiq was handed over to its owner during a private ceremony at the General Motors Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan. The bespoke ultra-luxury EV was built to the client's individual specifications after months of intense work.