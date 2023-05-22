Cadillac Escalade IQ To Join EV Lineup That Cadillac Has Trouble Producing

Cadillac is adding another "IQ" electric car to its lineup in 2023 but this time, instead of being an all-new model, it's expanding on the brand's most famous model—the Escalade. The Escalade IQ will join the Lyriq and Celestiq as the third, and biggest, electric car in Cadillac's lineup. Thus far, Cadillac has only shared one photo of the Escalade IQ and it only shows the badge. Speaking of badge, this is the first electric Cadillac to not have "IQ" built into the name. Though, in fairness to Cadillac, there likely weren't any good choices. Escaliq? IQuescalade? Those don't exactly roll off the tongue.



