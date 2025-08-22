Cadillac F1 Driver Valtteri Bottas Forced To Serve 2024 Grid Penalty Incurred Under Mercedes

In late August, it was reported that Valtteri Bottas' long wait to return to the Formula 1 grid was finally coming to an end.
 
Bottas, who spent 2025 as Mercedes' reserve driver and professional TikToker, is set to join the new Cadillac team for 2026.

Joining Bottas at Cadillac is another former Grand Prix winner, Sergio Perez, fresh from a year's hiatus after losing his Red Bull Racing drive in December 2024.

However, while Bottas will be more than ready to return to the Grand Prix arena for another season, his comeback race in Melbourne won't be an easy one.

Now, this won't be due to the chariot he has, but rather a grid penalty from 2024 that he's yet to serve.


