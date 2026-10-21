Cadillac F1 Goes With Denim Livery For The United States Grand Prix

Cadillac will show off its finest denim wear at the upcoming 2026 United States Grand Prix, using a one-off livery meant to celebrate the style and traditions of the American West. The design was put together in just a few short weeks as part of a top-secret project, and the man who started it all was a genuine Texan named Vincent Traina.

Why does that matter? Well, Traina works as a design manager at the General Motors Performance, Motorsports and Accessories studio, and allegedly hasn't missed a single F1 race since childhood when he would wake up bright and early to was the live broadcasts from Europe. I'll buy that.