Cadillac F1 Goes With Denim Livery For The United States Grand Prix

Agent009 submitted on 10/21/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:41:58 AM

Views : 648 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Cadillac will show off its finest denim wear at the upcoming 2026 United States Grand Prix, using a one-off livery meant to celebrate the style and traditions of the American West. The design was put together in just a few short weeks as part of a top-secret project, and the man who started it all was a genuine Texan named Vincent Traina.
       
Why does that matter? Well, Traina works as a design manager at the General Motors Performance, Motorsports and Accessories studio, and allegedly hasn't missed a single F1 race since childhood when he would wake up bright and early to was the live broadcasts from Europe. I'll buy that.


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Cadillac F1 Goes With Denim Livery For The United States Grand Prix

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