Cadillac F1 Team Denys Christian Horner Is Coming Onboard

Following Christian Horner’s firing from Red Bull Racing last month, rumors began swirling on social media that the tenured team principal was looking for employment at a rival Formula 1 team. In fact, one of my favorite memes from the whole debacle was a LinkedIn mockup of Horner’s profile pic with the message “#OpenToWork.” Of course, one such rumor placed Horner at Cadillac, which, despite already having a team principal, is still hiring and onboarding much of its personnel. That rumor is now dead.

Speaking to the media during a press conference to confirm Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas as its maiden drivers,

Dan Towriss, CEO of the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, categorically denied any involvement with the ousted executive.