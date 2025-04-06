Cadillac F1 Team Steals Tommy Hilfiger Sponsorship From Mercedes

After nearly a decade of continuously sponsoring Mercedes-AMG Petronas, fashion juggernaut Tommy Hilfiger has confirmed that it will back Cadillac’s Formula 1 effort in 2026 (and beyond) as the team’s official apparel partner and lifestyle sponsor. It’s a bit of a coup for Cadillac, whose admittance to the series was staunchly opposed by Mercedes F1 owner and boss Toto Wolff. No specifics of the deal were made public in Hilfiger’s announcement, but we were teased with the broader strokes of their multi-year arrangement. Not only will the Hilfiger brand adorn Cadillac’s race cars, but it will also provide official “fanwear collections” (swag), “immersive events and activations” (influencer parties) and “disruptive campaigns with the team and drivers” (nobody actually knows).



