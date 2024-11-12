Cadillac F1 Team Will Use Ferrari Power Until New Engine Is Ready

A Ferrari power unit and gearbox will propel Formula 1 newcomer Cadillac F1 Team for its first two seasons in the sport. Maranello confirmed the multi-year agreement Tuesday morning, putting to rest rumors that Honda was also looking to supply the General Motors works team through the end of the 2027 season. It’s been known since the early days that GM would not have its powertrain ready for the team’s maiden season, opening the door to a variety of engine manufacturers ranging from Renault, Honda, and of course, Ferrari. When Liberty Media first rejected Andretti’s application, however, it seemed there would be no need to pursue an engine deal—but the recent happenings after the Las Vegas GP revived negotiations with the available suppliers.



