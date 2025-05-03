Cadillac Goes Bigger With Gargantuan 2026 Escalade IQL SUV

According to some studies, most Americans think trucks and SUVs are getting too big, but it seems that Cadillac didn't get the memo. Meet the 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL, a lengthier version of the Escalade IQ that debuted in August last year. No changes have been made to the wheelbase, but the IQL is 4.2 inches longer than the regular Escalade IQ at 228.5 inches, which translates to an extra 6 cubic feet of volume in the cargo area when the seats are down and a single cubic foot more with them folded. In total, you get 24.2 cubic feet of volume behind the third row, 75.4 cubic feet from the second row back, and up to 125.2 cubic feet of volume with all the rear seats folded. There's also another 12.2 cubic feet of cargo capacity in the frunk, and all this extra space comes with no drawbacks in terms of range. The longer body also affords third-row occupants an extra 4.4 inches of legrom and another inch of headroom.



