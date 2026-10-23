Cadillac Goes Bold With $239,000 Escalade-V 125th Anniversary Collector Series

Cadillac is going big for its 125th anniversary. The American luxury brand is launching its first Escalade Collector Series in the form of a limited-run Escalade-V, which has a daunting $239,000 price tag.

The Escalade-V 125th Anniversary Collector Series is available in two finishes: Midnight Stone Frost and Vibrant White Tricoat. Each Cadillac comes with unique 24-inch wheels and heritage puddle lamps.

Other visual upgrades include carbon-fiber trim on the grille surround, lower rear fascias, and mirror caps. Blue brake calipers are standard, along with dark-finished badges. Buyers will be able to select their VIN and serial number.