Cadillac Goes Bold With $239,000 Escalade-V 125th Anniversary Collector Series

Agent009 submitted on 10/23/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:19:26 AM

Views : 552 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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Cadillac is going big for its 125th anniversary. The American luxury brand is launching its first Escalade Collector Series in the form of a limited-run Escalade-V, which has a daunting $239,000 price tag.
 
The Escalade-V 125th Anniversary Collector Series is available in two finishes: Midnight Stone Frost and Vibrant White Tricoat. Each Cadillac comes with unique 24-inch wheels and heritage puddle lamps.
 
Other visual upgrades include carbon-fiber trim on the grille surround, lower rear fascias, and mirror caps. Blue brake calipers are standard, along with dark-finished badges. Buyers will be able to select their VIN and serial number.
 


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Cadillac Goes Bold With $239,000 Escalade-V 125th Anniversary Collector Series

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