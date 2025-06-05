Cadillac Has Only Delivered 1 Celestiq To Customers - Are They Up To The Challenge?

The Cadillac Celestiq was designed as an ultra-luxury, ultra-exclusive, hand-built sedan, but delivering a single unit in a year falls short of what General Motors set out to offer. Software issues plagued the development of the model and forced the delay.

Sitting down with the General Motors designers on the campus of the Tech Center in Warren, Michigan, and speccing the perfect Cadillac Celestiq before sending it into production can take weeks. However, that is not why the brand has delivered a single unit since its official market launch.

Cadillac basically built an entire electric car subbrand, with all models' designations ending in "tiq," debuting back in 2022 with the Lyriq. But the mountain top of the lineup is the Celestiq, the ultra-luxury model that starts at $340,000.