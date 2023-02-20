Cadillac Introduces The 2024 XT4 SUV - Is It Tripping Your Trigger?

Today, Cadillac introduces the 2024 XT4 — a bold, modern take on the compact luxury SUV brimming with curated design updates and an extensive suite of technology and safety features. “The XT4 continues to be a top-selling vehicle in its class, year over year,” said Rory Harvey, Global Cadillac Vice President. “Its balance of dynamic style, drivability and luxury has made it a favorite for many new Cadillac customers. Now with enhancements including our 33-inch-diagonal LED Color Touchscreen Display and new safety features, it will further demand a second look.”



Offered in Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport trims, highlights of the XT4’s new and enhanced features include: Front and rear design updates, including new grille designs and new LED headlamps

A fresh new interior design featuring a 33-inch-diagonal interface/display with 9K resolution

New interior color and trim choices

Over a dozen standard safety and driver assistance technologies 1 including Blind Zone Steering Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

including Blind Zone Steering Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning New lineup of 18- and 20-inch alloy wheels

Available AKG 13-speaker audio system

5G Wi-Fi® hotspot capability2 (U.S. and Canada). Luxury and design take precedence from the inside and out A more distinguished, contemporary pose is struck with the 2024 Cadillac XT4 with a new exterior appearance as well as a revamped interior. “The 2024 XT4’s exterior styling — with signature vertical lighting cues and enhancements — advances Cadillac’s design standard,” said Bryan Nesbitt, executive director, Global Cadillac. “Complemented with a redesign of the interior instrument panel, fashionable embroidery patterns on the seating and a feeling of front row spaciousness — the new XT4 is distinctive and audacious.”



On the exterior, the XT4’s all new front fascia features the unmistakable Cadillac vertical signature lighting which now integrates sleek refreshed headlamps and daytime running lights. The XT4’s new grille is a fresh reinterpretation of the classic Cadillac chevron embedded in a highly dynamic parametric pattern and crafted with ultra-precision. Each cell of the grille is unique in shape, size and curvature and dipped in deep black gloss. The Premium Luxury trim has an exclusive grille, wheels, fascia, roof rails and side body accents, where the Sport has its own exclusive fascia, wheels, body-side dark accents and dark finish roof rails. There’s also a new lineup of 18- and 20-inch alloy wheel designs across the portfolio, as well as three new exterior colors3: Emerald Lake Metallic, Midnight Sky Metallic and Deep Sea Metallic.



Inside, the XT4 has a more tech-forward ambience with a redesign of the instrument panel that incorporates a bold, 33-inch-diagonal LED display inspired by the Cadillac LYRIQ. It is the interface for a new, advanced Virtual Cockpit System that is the foundation for the vehicle’s infotainment system and connectivity features. The XT4’s cabin also features authentic brushed aluminum décor across the full width of the newly styled instrument panel accented with contemporary embroidery patterns on the seats. Interior décor varies based on the trim: Luxury — features classic Piano Black appointments with laser etching

features classic Piano Black appointments with laser etching Premium Luxury — offers genuine wood or aluminum trim, depending on the color combination

offers genuine wood or aluminum trim, depending on the color combination Sport — includes genuine carbon fiber or genuine wood, depending on the interior color. Advanced user interface and next-gen connectivity The XT4’s new, expansive 33-inch-diagonal LED color touchscreen display is the focal point of the refreshed interior and the command center for its infotainment system4 and suite of advanced safety features. This artfully integrated advanced display is capable of a stunning 9K resolution and curves toward the driver in a single continuous screen, spanning the driver’s viewing area. It also incorporates a customizable user interface designed to offer a technology-forward and personalized experience, with selectable display themes that can be tailored for the user’s mood or personality.



The 2024 XT4 will offer intuitive access to the vehicle’s infotainment and connectivity features, including: New 5G Wi-Fi® hotspot capability 2

Google built-in 5 compatibility that offers a helpful, personalized, and seamless way to enhance the vehicle experience. With Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play users have access to hands-free help, live traffic updates their favorite apps and more

compatibility that offers a helpful, personalized, and seamless way to enhance the vehicle experience. With Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play users have access to hands-free help, live traffic updates their favorite apps and more Wireless Apple CarPlay® 6 , Wireless Android Auto™ 7 compatibility

, Wireless Android Auto™ compatibility Amazon Alexa8 compatibility. When it comes to music, news, podcasts or driving directions delivered by the infotainment system, the new AKG Studio audio system with metal speaker mesh offers an immersive listening experience. The 13-speaker system is available on all trims. Safety and driver assistance technologies The Cadillac Smart System™1 suite of safety and driver assistance features is standard on the XT4 and helps enhance confidence on the road. The following features are also standard: Blind Zone Steering Assist

Rear Cross Traffic Braking

Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking 9

Following Distance Indicator

IntelliBeam automatic high beams

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Second Row Seat Belt Indicator The Active Safety Package1 is available on Premium Luxury and Sport. Its roster of features includes several new and updated technologies: Adaptive Cruise Control

New Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking

Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking 10

Reverse Automatic Braking

HD Surround Vision

Rear Pedestrian Alert

Enhanced version of Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Side Bicyclist Alert

New Speed Limit Assist

New Traffic Sign Recognition. Proven performance and driving experience What hasn’t changed with XT4 is the proven performance and responsive driving experience on offer from Cadillac’s 2.0L turbocharged engine (235 HP) with Active Fuel Management and an advanced nine-speed automatic transmission with electronic shift control. The Active Fuel Management system helps reduce fuel consumption11 by temporarily deactivating some of the engine’s cylinders in certain driving conditions. A Driver Mode Selector is also standard, allowing the driver to tailor the XT4’s responses to different driving conditions. Tour, Sport and Snow/Ice modes are available on all trims. Active Sport Suspension also elevates ride and handling dynamics and is exclusively available on XT4 Sport. Additionally, the XT4’s available twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system helps traction and vehicle control, whether the road is dry, wet, snowy, or icy. It is available on all trims and enhances performance by delivering torque to the wheels that need it the most. Coming this summer



2024 CADILLAC XT4 SPECIFICATIONS (NORTH AMERICA) EPA-EST. MPG FWD Not yet available AWD Not yet available FUEL TANK CAPACITY (approx.) 15.9 gal. / 60.2 liters (FWD)

16.3 gal. / 61.7 liters (AWD) ENGINE Type: 2.0L Turbocharged I-4 DOHC with Active Fuel Management, direct injection and automatic stop/start Bore & Stroke (in. / mm): 3.26 x 3.63 / 83 x 92.3 Block Material: Cast aluminum Cylinder Head Material: Cast aluminum Valvetrain: Dual overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder Fuel Delivery: Direct injection with electronic throttle control Horsepower (hp / kW @ rpm): 235 / 175 @ 5000 Torque (lb.-ft. / Nm): 258 / 350 @ 1500-4000 TRANSMISSION & AXLE Type: Hydra-Matic 9T50 nine-speed automatic Final Drive Ratio: 3.47 CHASSIS & SUSPENSION Front Suspension: MacPherson strut with coil-over spring; direct-acting stabilizer bar. Rear Suspension: Five-link independent with coil springs and fully isolated cradle Optional Chassis: Active Sport Suspension with Continuous Damping Control (available on Sport) Steering Type: Electric variable-assist power rack-and-pinion Turning Circle (ft. / m): 38 / 11.6 Brake Type: Four-wheel disc with ABS; electro-hydraulic assist Brake Rotor Size (in. / mm): 12.6 / 321 (front)

12.4 / 315 (rear) Wheel Size: 18-in. alloy (std.)

20-in. alloy (avail. on Premium Luxury and Sport) Tire Size: P235/60R18 all-season (std.)

P245/45R20 all-season (avail.) EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS Wheelbase (in. / mm): 109.4 / 2779 Overall Length (in. / mm): 181.1 / 4599 Overall Width (in. / mm): 83.5 / 2121 (with mirrors) Overall Height (in. / mm): 64.1 / 1628 (with roof rails) Track (in. / mm): 63.2 / 1605 (front)

63.1 / 1603 (rear) Ground Clearance (in. / mm): 6.7 / 171 INTERIOR DIMENSIONS & PASSENGER VOLUME Headroom (in. / mm): 39.4 / 1001 (front)

38.3 / 973 (rear) Legroom (in. / mm): 44.1 / 1120 (front max)

39.5 / 1003 (rear) Shoulder Room (in. / mm): 57 / 1448 (front)

55.1 / 1400 (rear) Hip Room (in. / mm): 54.5 / 1384 (front)

49.8 / 1265 (rear) CURB WEIGHT, CARGO VOLUME & TRAILERING Curb Weight (lb. / kg): 3660 / 1660 (FWD – Luxury) EPA Passenger Volume (cu. ft. / L): 100.6 / 2869 Cargo Volume (cu. ft. / L)1: 22.5 / 637 (behind rear seat)

48.9 / 1385 (rear seat folded) Trailering (lb. / kg)2: 3500 / 1588 (with towing pkg.) 1Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution.

2 Before you buy a vehicle or use it for trailering, carefully review the Trailering section of the Owner’s Manual. DRIVER SUPPORT & CONNECTIVITY TECHNOLOGIES LUXURY PREMIUM LUXURY SPORT Infotainment experience with curved 33-inch-diagonal advanced color LED display1 Standard Standard Standard Rotary controller with jog functionality Standard Standard Standard Google built-in connected service capability 2 Standard Standard Standard Cloud-based3 natural voice recognition Standard Standard Standard Wireless charging4 Accessory Available Available Four USB ports5 Standard Standard Standard Teen Driver Standard Standard Standard Two years of OnStar® Safety & Security, with services including Automatic Crash Response and Stolen Vehicle Assistance Standard Standard Standard 5G Wi-Fi® hotspot capable7 Available Available Available Wireless Apple CarPlay8 and Android Auto 9 for compatible smartphones Standard Standard Standard Alexa Built-In capabilities10 Cadillac Connected Access11 Standard Standard Standard 1Infotainment system functionality varies by model. Full functionality requires compatible Bluetooth and smartphone, and USB connectivity for some devices.

2 Google built-in services are subject to limitations and, availability may vary by vehicle, infotainment system and location. Select service plan required. Certain Google actions and functionality may require account linking. User terms and privacy statements apply. Google, Google Play and Google Maps are trademarks of Google LLC.

3 Requires active service plan. Services are subject to user terms and limitations and vary by vehicle models. Visit onstar.com for details. Availability subject to change.

4 The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see my.cadillac.com/learn or consult your carrier.

5 Not compatible with all devices.

6 Service varies with conditions and location. Requires active service plan and paid AT&T data plan. Visit onstar.com for details and limitations.

7 Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.com or dealer for details.

8 Vehicle user interface is a product of Apple and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires compatible iPhone and data plan rates apply. Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc. Siri, iPhone and Apple Music are trademarks for Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

9 Vehicle user interface is a product of GoogleTM and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play and a compatible AndroidTM smartphone. Data plan rates apply. You can check which smartphones are compatible at g.co/androidauto/requirements. Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.

10 Functionality is subject to limitations and varies by vehicle, infotainment system and location. Select service plan required. Certain Alexa Skills require account linking to use. Amazon, Alexa and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc., or its affiliates. See onstar.com for additional details.

11 Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for 10 years from the date of initial vehicle purchase for model year 2018 or newer Cadillac vehicles. See onstar.com for details and further plan limitations. Connected Access does not include emergency or security services. Availability and additional services enable by Connected Access are subject to change. DRIVER ASSISTANCE TECHNOLOGIES2 LUXURY PREMIUM LUXURY SPORT Blind Zone Steering Assist1 Standard Standard Standard Rear Cross Traffic Braking1 Standard Standard Standard Front Pedestrian Braking with Bicycle Detection1 Standard Standard Standard Following Distance Indicator1 Standard Standard Standard IntelliBeam automatic high beams1 Available Standard Standard Lane Keep Assist1 Standard Standard Standard Safety Alert Seat1 Standard Standard Standard Rear Seat Reminder Standard Standard Standard Seat Belt Indicator (second-row) Standard Standard Standard Vehicle Diagnostics Standard Standard Standard Adaptive Cruise Control1 NA Available Available Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking1 NA Available Available Reverse Automatic Braking1 NA Available Available Rear Pedestrian Alert1 NA Available Available Cross Traffic Braking1 NA Available Available Enhanced Lane Keep Assist1 NA Available Available Side Bicyclist Alert1 NA Available Available Automatic Speed Limiter1 NA Available Available Traffic Sign Recognition1 NA Available Available Rear Camera Mirror1 with washer NA Available Available HD Surround Vision1 NA Available Available Automatic Parking Assist with Braking1 NA Available Available Head-Up Display1 NA Available Available 1Safety or driver-assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings and road conditions at all times. Visibility, weather and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for more important feature limitations and information.





