Cadillac Invests In Manual Transmission Refinement While Everyone Else Flees The Market

Cadillac says it’s working to refine its six-speed manual transmission that will be available in the upcoming CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing to make it quieter and less prone to overheating.

These are the more powerful and more performance-oriented versions of the CT4-V and CT5-V sedans. Although the powertrain has still not been fully revealed, both will have a manual transmission from Tremec. Now Cadillac has announced that is working to ensure that the manual driving experience is refined.