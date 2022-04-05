Cadillac Lyriq AWD To Take On The Europeans With 500HP

With the start of orders for the 2023 Lyriq coming up on May 19, Cadillac has announced more specs of its first-ever all-electric production SUV, including the AWD model's horsepower rating.

The dual-motor Cadillac Lyriq will deliver an estimated 500 horsepower, which is the equivalent of almost 373 kilowatts. That's a significant boost over the rear-wheel-drive Lyriq's 340 horsepower (254 kilowatts) and puts the Lyriq AWD on par with the Tesla Model Y Performance (estimated to have around 480 horsepower), the 480-hp Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, and the 469-horsepower Audi e-tron S.

The single motor Cadillac Lyriq delivers 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque, but the torque rating of the dual motor model has not been disclosed yet. No performance specs were announced either, but the AWD model should shave time off of the less powerful RWD version of the car.