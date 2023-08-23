Cadillac Lyriq And Silverado EV Heading To Rental Car Fleets

Hertz is buying 175,000 EVs from General Motors over the next five years. In a recent driving interview between the two companies’ CEOs, Hertz revealed that a number of those will be desirable models like the Cadillac Lyriq and the Silverado EV pickup truck. It intends to have a quarter of its fleet be electric by the end of 2024. As the transition toward electric vehicles continues, there are many who are still afraid of the potential nightmares of EV ownership. One relatively low-risk way to test out if an electric car could fit one’s lifestyle is to rent it. Now, a partnership between GM and Hertz is set to bring a slew of Buick, GMC, Cadillac, and Chevrolet vehicles into the former’s rental fleet.



