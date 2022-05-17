Cadillac Lyriq Order Books Open Undercutting The Tesla Model Y By $2,000

With the first examples already rolling off the assembly line, the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is almost ready to give consumers a new American option in the luxury electric vehicle space. General Motors will officially open Lyriq orders on May 19, 2022, with deliveries starting in the fall. Buyers could previously order the Lyriq Debut Edition, which will be delivered in the summer, but those sold out in just 20 minutes. This is the first legitimate opportunity to nab one.

Now that the Lyriq will be officially available to order, we now have an official price (it's a bit higher than what was previously announced). The Lyriq RWD will arrive starting at $62,990, packing a 100-kilowatt-hour battery yielding an EPA-estimated 312-mile range. That price is slightly higher than the previous $59,990 number, but the range is 12 miles longer than the original estimate. You know what else is special about that price? It's exactly $2,000 less than a Tesla Model Y.