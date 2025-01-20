Cadillac Lyriq Owner Has Car In Shop For 9 Months Waiting On Parts

One of the biggest headaches for classic car owners is tracking down replacement parts. Sometimes, the automaker stopped making the part decades ago, and the aftermarket scene never picked up the slack. But what happens when the car in question isn’t a vintage relic but a new production model? That’s exactly the problem here: a new Cadillac owner has been waiting on a part from GM for over nine months. The customer, Levan Azrumelashvili, purchased his brand-new Cadillac Lyriq in late 2023, intending to make it the centerpiece of his limousine business. Only a few months later though, he ended up in an accident that damaged the front bumper. As of this writing, it’s been nine months, and he still hasn’t received the parts his car needs to get back on the road.



