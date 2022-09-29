Cadillac Lyriq Suffers First Recall For Bad Touchscreens

Cadillac has already issued a stop-sale order for its first electric vehicle, the Lyriq, after discovering a defect with the infotainment system's screen.

This is the first recall for the Lyriq electric SUV, for which customer deliveries started only recently (Debut Edition models only). Fortunately for Cadillac, there aren't that many Lyriq SUVs on US roads, as suggested by the recall notice that includes just 186 units.

The problem with the touchscreen was discovered by Cadillac employees on a Lyriq awaiting delivery at General Motors' factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee. After workers noticed the blank display, the carmaker investigated the problem and found that it happens when someone interrupts the screen's booting or shutdown sequence by opening a door while the vehicle is parked. If that happens, the screen can turn off.