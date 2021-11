The upcoming Cadillac Lyriq might be one of the most interesting new launches in the luxury EV segment in the U.S., as it combines the brand's premium approach with the latest tech - GM's Ultium platform.

According to InsideEVs' Tom Moloughney, who had an opportunity to check out the Cadillac Lyriq, it's also priced right and might be a solid competitor to vehicles like Audi e-tron, Tesla Model Y or Volvo XC40 Recharge.