Cadillac Offers $5,000 To Lyriq Owners To Invade Their Privacy

Cadillac is being a bit mysterious about the launch of the new Lyriq, its first-ever all-electric vehicle. Back in late June, word got out that Cadillac was offering select Lyriq customers $5,500 discounts but no one knew who would get them or why. It's still unknown who's receiving the discounts, or which criteria needs to be met, but according to the Detroit Free Press, it seems they're being given to customers who are willing to sign an NDA and agree to let Cadillac track their usage. It's extremely unusual for a car company to ask customers to sign non-disclosure agreements when buying a car. However, it seems that Cadillac wants to closely monitor select customer experiences, without those customers sharing their opinions with anyone else. According to Cadillac spokesperson Michael Albano, the 'Cadillac Lyriq Targeted Private Offer' program exists and was created out of Cadillac's desire to learn from its customers.



Read Article