Cadillac Optiq Small Electric SUV Revealed In Chinese Regulatory Filing

Cadillac is preparing a smaller electric vehicle with Ultium genes in its IQ lineup. Based on the pictures filed with Chinese regulators, the Cadillac Optiq looks like a smaller Lyriq. This should be the luxury sibling of the Chevrolet Equinox EV, and chances are high it will also sell in the US. At least on paper, GM has an impressive EV lineup, with more models planned to launch by the end of the year. Its Ultium platform should allow it to offer a wide range of form factors, from the mighty GMC Hummer EV to the affordable Chevy Equinox EV, which should sell for about $30,000. There's only one problem with GM's plans: the Ultium EVs can't be built at scale, at least for now. The reason is unknown, although I suspect this could be related to the Chevy Bolt fires and the subsequent deal GM signed with its battery supplier, LGES.



