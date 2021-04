The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, the midsize crossover that will begin the brand's march toward a fully electric lineup, will start at half the price of a 2022 GMC Hummer pickup, Cadillac says. The Lyriq will have a base price of $59,990 including shipping, Cadillac said Wednesday as it revealed the production version. General Motors plans to begin building it in the first quarter of 2022 at Spring Hill Assembly in Tennessee.



