Cadillac Recalls 2025 Lyriq Because Of Owners Manual Misinformation

The largest automaker of the Detroit Big Three has recently issued a rather curious recall. Affecting 10,643 examples of the 2025 Cadillac Lyriq, the campaign was prompted by an incorrect description of the rear outboard head restraints in the owner's manual.

While this may not seem like much, affected vehicles do not comply with a certain requirement of the federal motor vehicle safety standard for head restraints. In the real world, incorrect head restraint information may lead to improperly adjusted head restraints, which increases the risk of injury in a crash.

Detroit-based GM started looking into this matter on January 10 after – get this – GM Australia reported the condition. The automaker ultimately determined that the head restraint illustration for the China-market Lyriq was inadvertently used for other markets, including Australia, New Zealand, and the USA.