Cadillac Recalls The 2026 Vistiq For Lack Of An Owners Manual

General Motors just issued a software-related noncompliance recall that affects nearly a hundred examples of the brand-new Vistiq. Certain units of the Cadillac brand's new three-row electric SUV have been delivered without the electronic owner's manual.

A quality manager identified this problem back in June 2025, reporting that a great deal of Vistiqs were delivered without the infotainment system being put into transport mode. Said mode triggers a reboot of the system that automatically downloads the electronic owner's manual and further allows the owner to log into the myCadillac app.