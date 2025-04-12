Cadillac Recalls The 2026 Vistiq For Lack Of An Owners Manual

Agent009 submitted on 12/4/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:11:03 AM

Views : 512 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

General Motors just issued a software-related noncompliance recall that affects nearly a hundred examples of the brand-new Vistiq. Certain units of the Cadillac brand's new three-row electric SUV have been delivered without the electronic owner's manual.
 
A quality manager identified this problem back in June 2025, reporting that a great deal of Vistiqs were delivered without the infotainment system being put into transport mode. Said mode triggers a reboot of the system that automatically downloads the electronic owner's manual and further allows the owner to log into the myCadillac app.


Read Article


Cadillac Recalls The 2026 Vistiq For Lack Of An Owners Manual

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)