Cadillac Releases A Trio Of 2023 CT4V Blackwing Track Editions

Without trying to be biased, it would be fair to say that even among Blackwings there’s competition for attention. And, since the supercharged V8-equipped CT5-V Blackwing is the bigger and punchier brother, it has enjoyed more Cadillac spotlight.



Meanwhile, the 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6-sporting Caddy CT4-V Blackwing must contend with 472 horsepower and 445 lb-ft (603 Nm) of torque. Alas, it does have cool stuff going for itself, such as the six-speed Tremec manual transmission (ten-speed auto is optional), zero to 60 mph (96 kph) time of fewer than four seconds (with auto), and more.



These include the quarter-mile time of 12.14s at 117 mph (188 kph) and a maximum speed of 189 mph (304 kph), plus – from now on – a series of 2023 Track Editions. These pay homage to legendary racetracks around the United States, and they also tie a marketing knot to the company’s popularity and success in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.



