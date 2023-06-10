Cadillac Returns To Europe As An EV Only Brand With New Lyriq

General Motors will begin its return to the European market as an EV-only manufacturer with the launch of the Cadillac Lyriq SUV in Switzerland this week.

The American giant withdrew from mainland Europe and the UK after selling Opel and Vauxhall to the PSA Group in 2017, retaining just a limited import operation for Cadillac and the Chevrolet Corvette.

However, it established a new European arm in 2021, headquarted in Zurich, Switzerland, and has been steadily preparing to return with an all-electric line-up of cars. GM will open sales of the Lyriq SUV in the country tomorrow (Friday, 6 October), with plans to expand to five further countries – starting with Sweden and France – in the next two years. There is no word yet on any plans for the UK.





