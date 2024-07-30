Cadillac Reveals The Track Focused 2025 CT5-V Blackwing Precision Package

Today Cadillac introduced the 2025 CT5-V Blackwing Precision Package — a more track focused chassis package which enhances the dynamic behavior of the vehicle on all road and track conditions. The new chassis package is meticulously engineered to improve path precision and increase corner speeds for the discerning driving enthusiast who craves on-track capability without compromising the luxury and refinement that define the Cadillac brand.







“For 20 years, V-Series has represented Cadillac's commitment to performance, technology and craftsmanship, serving as the purest expression of the brand’s core values,” said John Roth, vice president, Global Cadillac. “We wanted to put an exclamation mark on this era of Cadillac excellence and offer enthusiasts the utmost in driving exhilaration.”

Key Precision Package features include: Increased spring rates, larger front stabilizer bar and revised suspension bushings New front steering knuckles and rear suspension toe links which allow for more aggressive wheel alignment for track usage Recalibrated subsystems: MagneRide dampers, steering, chassis controls and Electronic Limited Slip Differential (eLSD) Carbon ceramic brake package



These Precision Package enhancements will contribute to improved steering precision into the corner apex, increased stability on corner exit and more road feel for spirited driving situations. “We built this vehicle to set records on some of toughest tracks around the world and reward the most discerning driving enthusiast,” said Brandon Vivian, executive chief engineer, Cadillac. “This new Precision Package will enable the CT5-V Blackwing to be incredibly light on its feet at all speeds — both on road and track.” 2025 CT5-V Blackwing The 2025 CT5-V Blackwing debuted earlier this year with a bolder appearance, a tech-forward ambience and the same renowned power and performance owners expect. Key design, technology and performance features include: Redesigned grille and front fascia with aero ground effects and front fenders Three new colors: Drift Metallic, Deep Space Metallic, Typhoon Metallic 33-inch-diagonal LED color touchscreen display Available enhanced in-vehicle Performance Data Recorder with input from racing-obsessed GM engineers and designers New Performance in-vehicle app



6.2L Supercharged V-8 rated at 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft torque with 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic

Availability The 2025 CT5-V Blackwing is produced at GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly facility in Michigan of U.S. and globally sourced parts. Production for the CT5-V Blackwing Precision Package will begin in early 2025. Additional details and pricing will be announced in the future.



