Cadillac Reveals Why The New Lyriq Doesn't Have A Frunk

Getting ready to hit the road in early 2022, the Cadillac Lyriq was unveiled in final production form in April this year. The good news is the electric crossover still looks fantastic with the concept’s sharp angles, slim headlights, and unique LED-lined grille carried over virtually unchanged. The same goes for the front trunk, which was absent in prototype form and this will remain unchanged for the production model. That’s a little weird given that many of the similarly-sized (and actually smaller) electric vehicles have front trunks, including the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E, not to mention the larger Audi E-Tron. It turns out that, as Cadillac Society reports, the engineers of the Lyriq had a slightly different approach when it comes to the cargo space. They decided to prioritize the rear cargo area and make it as big as possible, giving the Lyriq the “largest cargo volume in its competitive set.”



Read Article