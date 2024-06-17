Cadillac rolls out the 2025 CT5-V Blackwing Le Monstre Edition as a tribute to the brand's racing heritage. The new limited edition honors the participation in the 1950 24 Hours of Le Mans. The model drops just in time for the 101st edition of the endurance race at the Circuit de la Sartre, alongside another special edition: the CT4-V Blackwing Petit Pataud.

The name of the 2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Le Monstre special edition was inspired by the heavily modified 1950 Cadillac Series 61 that raced at Le Mans 74 years ago. "Le Monstre" is French for "The Monster," and that is what it truly is, in quite a stylish way.