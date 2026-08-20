Cadillac Says It Will Build The V-One Hypercar If Enough People Step Forward

The wild V-One concept unveiled by Cadillac last week may be produced in limited numbers, giving GM’s wealthiest and most loyal customers the opportunity to drive and own an almost exact replica of the company’s V-Series.R Le Mans hypercar.

Just like the race car, the V-One uses a Dallara chassis and a 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 hybrid powertrain. Due to balance-of-performance regulations, the V-Series.R is limited to 670 hp, but free from any restrictions, the V-One concept has been tuned to deliver 830 hp.