Cadillac Says It Won't Say No To Anything Celestiq Buyers Want

The Cadillac Celestiq is targeting an entirely new audience with a $300,000 asking price, but to do so, Cadillac has had to implement a new policy where a client can ask for anything they want, and the brand must say yes and get it done. No questions asked.

Speaking to the SAE, Cadillac's chief engineer for Celestiq, Tony Roma, detailed how Celestiq buyers are no ordinary customers. "These truly are people that tell you about a $100 million yacht that they spent three years building," said Roma. "They don't see roadblocks. They don't understand the word 'no' like most of us do. And 'I can't afford that' doesn't enter their vocabulary." That's the type of buyer Cadillac hasn't really dealt with in decades. "So, we've baked a mantra - "Never tell a customer 'no'" - into how we make the car and the material choices. We just want to tell them how much and how long [it'll take]."