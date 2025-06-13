Cadillac Secures Pole Position For the 24 Hours Of Le Mans

Team Jota Cadillac’s Alex Lynn overcame a sluggish middle sector on his final run to take pole position for Saturday’s 93rd running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Lynn’s time of 3:23.166 was good enough to secure Cadillac’s first pole position at Le Mans. The Brit will be joined on the front row by the second Team Jota car, the number 38, driven by New Zealander Earl Bamber.



Behind the two Cadillacs was the number 5 Penske Porsche of Mathieu Jaminet in third, followed by the number 15 BMW of Dries Vanthoor and the number 4 Penske Porsche of Nick Tandy.



Defending champions, Ferrari had a disappointing session, with 2023 winner Antonio Fuoco in the number 50 AF Corse relegated to the fourth row of the grid and will start Saturday's race seventh.